Over-70s self-isolation could affect Hodgson

Roy Hodgson could be absent from managing Crystal Palace after the health secretary told Sky News that over-70s will be asked to self-isolate "in the coming weeks".

Recent related news from verified sources

Roy Hodgson signs new Crystal Palace contract

Roy Hodgson has extended his contract with Crystal Palace until the end of the 2020-21 season. The...
Team Talk - Published Also reported by •Football.londonBBC SportNews24Football FanCast


BREAKING Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson signs one-year contract extension

BREAKING Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson signs one-year contract extensionRoy Hodgson will remain in charge at Crystal Palace until at least the end of the 2020/21 season...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport



Recent related videos from verified sources

Hodgson: I'll follow coronavirus rules [Video]

Hodgson: I'll follow coronavirus rules

Roy Hodgson says he'll abide by a ban on over 70s from attending football matches if the government implement that law over the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:06Published
Hodgson: We've shown our fighting spirit [Video]

Hodgson: We've shown our fighting spirit

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he's confident his team can remain clear of the relegation zone and even challenge the teams further up the table.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:35Published
