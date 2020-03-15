'Myself, personally, I wouldn't go to restaurant' -Fauci 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published 'Myself, personally, I wouldn't go to restaurant' -Fauci Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, said on Sunday that the idea of closing restaurants in the United States “might be overkill right now, but everything is on the table.” 0

'Myself, personally, I wouldn't go to restaurant' -Fauci Fauci said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that he himself would not go to a restaurant. "You should avoid crowded places," Fauci said. With limited testing available, officials have recorded nearly 3,000 cases and 59 deaths in the United States.





Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, said on Sunday that the idea of closing restaurants in the United States "might be overkill right now, but everything is on the table."