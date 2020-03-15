Imogene Johnson RT @USATODAY: President Trump says he's considering a full pardon for Michael Flynn, the former National Security Adviser who was convicted… 7 seconds ago

United Red White & Blue 🇺🇸 RT @gatewaypundit: President Trump Blasts Corrupt FBI, DOJ For 'Conveniently Losing' Flynn's Records - Says He is "Strongly Considering a F… 15 seconds ago

Troy McKinley RT @mog7546: SNEAKING IN A PARDON DURING A PANDEMIC? #Trump considering 'FULL PARDON' for #Flynn Claiming the #FBI and Justice Department… 37 seconds ago

NotComey RT @MSNBC: NEW: Amid coronavirus crisis, President Trump says he is strongly considering "a full pardon" for his former national security a… 39 seconds ago

TRUMP Won Betty RT @CBSNews: Trump says he's "strongly considering" full pardon for Michael Flynn https://t.co/ekUkMWUZsL https://t.co/OHvpF61Dmj 40 seconds ago

Andy Quinn Forget about this state of Crisis with Covid19, in which tRump is a carrier, time to take care of legal business.… https://t.co/6fGlSEgt1s 49 seconds ago

Darby Abbott Trump says he is "considering a full pardon" for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. This follows A… https://t.co/J8SCXqvfok 50 seconds ago