Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn

Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn
President Trump tweeted about Michael Flynn.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump considering 'full pardon' for disgraced ex-aide Michael Flynn

Donald Trump has revealed he is considering a "full pardon" for Michael Flynn, his first national...
Independent - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsUSATODAY.comDaily CallerMediaiteReutersBelfast TelegraphCBS News


Trump 'strongly considering' Flynn pardon

President Trump announced Sunday that he is "strongly considering" a pardon for former National...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Imogene58226759

Imogene Johnson RT @USATODAY: President Trump says he's considering a full pardon for Michael Flynn, the former National Security Adviser who was convicted… 7 seconds ago

UnitedRedWhite1

United Red White & Blue 🇺🇸 RT @gatewaypundit: President Trump Blasts Corrupt FBI, DOJ For 'Conveniently Losing' Flynn's Records - Says He is "Strongly Considering a F… 15 seconds ago

TroyMcKinley2

Troy McKinley RT @mog7546: SNEAKING IN A PARDON DURING A PANDEMIC? #Trump considering 'FULL PARDON' for #Flynn Claiming the #FBI and Justice Department… 37 seconds ago

notComey

NotComey RT @MSNBC: NEW: Amid coronavirus crisis, President Trump says he is strongly considering "a full pardon" for his former national security a… 39 seconds ago

BettySwernofsky

TRUMP Won Betty RT @CBSNews: Trump says he's "strongly considering" full pardon for Michael Flynn https://t.co/ekUkMWUZsL https://t.co/OHvpF61Dmj 40 seconds ago

umkrautbitterin

Andy Quinn Forget about this state of Crisis with Covid19, in which tRump is a carrier, time to take care of legal business.… https://t.co/6fGlSEgt1s 49 seconds ago

DarbysCastle

Darby Abbott Trump says he is "considering a full pardon" for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. This follows A… https://t.co/J8SCXqvfok 50 seconds ago

rmojomojito1

T.J. Kenneally RT @RWPUSA: Michael Flynn: another man who knows too much. Michael Flynn: Trump says he is 'strongly considering' full pardon of former na… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.