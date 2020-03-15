Global  

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home

European travelers are making a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s travel ban.

According to Politico, the crowding at air terminals has been made worse by chronic airport staffing shortages.

Sunday, US officials tried to address the most visible sign of the chaos.

Specifically, the jam-packed terminals where Americans returning to the U.S. are waiting hours for coronavirus screening.

