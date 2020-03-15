Australia to impose 14-day self-isolation on international travelers 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published Australia to impose 14-day self-isolation on international travelers Australia follows New Zealand in imposing a self-isolation policy for international travelers arriving in the country, in an attempt to flatten the curve of the coronavirus. Adam Reed reports.

