Walmart Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites, 'Far Edge' Of Parking Lots

Tim Boyle/Getty Images Walmart is working with the federal government to set up drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in some of its stores' parking lots.

Locations and timing of the testing sites will be determined by the federal government, according to an internal memo reviewed by Business Insider.

"For the limited number of stores chosen, testing will be in-car and at the far edge of the parking lot and all testing will be administered by federal health officials," the memo said.