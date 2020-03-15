Global  

Vanessa Hudgens Shares Look At 'Lockdown' Curly Hair

With so many stars heeding the recommendation to practice social distancing and stay home whenever possible to help stop the spread of the coronavirus strain that leads to COVID-19, they're posting far less from events and sets and much more from the comfort of their homes.

Vanessa Hudgens, for example, has decided to pare down her hairstyling routine while she's hanging out around the house, and that means letting her hair air-dry into its incredible curls.

