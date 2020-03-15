Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Federal Agents Seize Apparent Fake Coronavirus Testing Kits

Federal Agents Seize Apparent Fake Coronavirus Testing Kits

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:14s - Published < > Embed
Federal Agents Seize Apparent Fake Coronavirus Testing Kits

Federal Agents Seize Apparent Fake Coronavirus Testing Kits

Bags of vials were found in a shipment coming into Los Angeles International Airport from the United Kingdom.

Customs and border protection warned of fake home test kits showing up for sale online.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fake coronavirus testing kits seized at Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities warned consumers Saturday about fake home-testing kits for...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus cases, testing capacity expected to increase [Video]

Coronavirus cases, testing capacity expected to increase

With more than a dozen confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, the state expects the number of cases to rise as more testing is completed.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:45Published
Director of National Intelligence warned Congress last year about danger of large-scale outbreak [Video]

Director of National Intelligence warned Congress last year about danger of large-scale outbreak

Director of National Intelligence warned Congress last year about danger of large-scale outbreak

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:03Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.