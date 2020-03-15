Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Are Partisan Politics Shaping How America Responds To Coronavirus Crisis?

Are Partisan Politics Shaping How America Responds To Coronavirus Crisis?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Are Partisan Politics Shaping How America Responds To Coronavirus Crisis?

Are Partisan Politics Shaping How America Responds To Coronavirus Crisis?

The partisan split on how President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic is wide.

A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll shows that while 81% of Republican voters approve, 84% of Democrats disapprove.

According to Politico, among independent voters, 43% approve of the president's performance, and 52% disapprove.

More strikingly, a significant share of voters, mostly Republicans, say they don’t expect the outbreak to have major effects on their daily lives.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street Heads to Washington to Talk Coronavirus [Video]

Wall Street Heads to Washington to Talk Coronavirus

In a move reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis, America's top bankers are headed to the White House to discuss how to confront the coronavirus.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:02Published
McDonnell pledges no 'partisan knockabout' over coronavirus [Video]

McDonnell pledges no 'partisan knockabout' over coronavirus

The shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, said Labour would not engage in "any partisan knockabout" over coronavirus, as he criticised the Government's "tardiness" in responding to the crisis. Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.