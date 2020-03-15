Dr. Anthony Fauci: National Lockdown In U.S. Shouldn't Be Ruled Out

Top coronavirus expert said Americans should be prepared "to hunker down significantly more."



Tweets about this Caribbean disaster RT @GreatLakesPeck: “The nation's top infectious disease expert did not rule out supporting a temporary national lockdown of the country's… 14 seconds ago Jonathan Overpeck “The nation's top infectious disease expert did not rule out supporting a temporary national lockdown of the countr… https://t.co/WkMu9roxgV 25 seconds ago Moses Washington RT @cnnbrk: The nation's top infectious disease expert doesn't rule out supporting a temporary US lockdown, saying he'd like to see a "dram… 54 seconds ago Delegate Nick Charles RT @CNN: The nation's top infectious disease expert doesn't rule out supporting a temporary US lockdown, saying he'd like to see a "dramati… 1 minute ago EL Shannon L. Carter RT @tonetalks: “Top infectious disease expert doesn't rule out supporting temporary national lockdown to combat coronavirus” https://t.co/d… 15 minutes ago Michelle @BreitbartNews No... actually talk like this will get us killed and make people panic which is exactly what democra… https://t.co/oUfBMv0hEp 16 minutes ago DBS_HYD @ncbn US planning to national lockdown for 14 days to stop spreading of virus. 1.2 million test kits available from… https://t.co/ps8y0W11RZ 24 minutes ago Francisco Rafael Anthony Fauci doesn't rule out supporting temporary national lockdown to combat coronavirus - CNNPolitics https://t.co/TCKaXoMWuW 25 minutes ago