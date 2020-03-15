Benali: I understand Wayne Rooney's concern 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:48s - Published Benali: I understand Wayne Rooney's concern Former Southampton full-back Francis Benali says he understands Wayne Rooney's criticism of the authorities but says they had to make decisions 'minute by minute'. 0

