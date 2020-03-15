Global  

Jeremy Corbyn criticises the Government for it’s ‘strange’ approach to Covid-19 advice

Jeremy Corbyn criticises the Government for it's 'strange' approach to Covid-19 advice

Jeremy Corbyn criticises the Government for it’s ‘strange’ approach to Covid-19 advice

The Labour leader has criticised the Government over the way it has handled the coronavirus crisis and how information has been given to the public.

Speaking in his constituency, Mr Corbyn said: "The Government just seems to be complacent doing it like this, they are giving advice that is different than almost every other European country, this is something strange."

