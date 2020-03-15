Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Devin Nunes Tells America: 'It's A Great Time To Go Out'

Devin Nunes Tells America: 'It's A Great Time To Go Out'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Devin Nunes Tells America: 'It's A Great Time To Go Out'

Devin Nunes Tells America: 'It's A Great Time To Go Out'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculated there were over 3,000 coronavirus cases and at least 60 deaths.

It's a dramatic increase, and health officials are advising people to conduct "social distancing" and to avoid public areas.

Nevertheless, Business Insider reports GOP lawmakers are singing a different tune.

Rep.

Devin Nunes (R-Ca.) cited concerns with local businesses being unable to endure decreased sales due to lower customer turnout.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bewitched49

Catherine @DevinNunes America’s top infectious expert tells us to hunker down stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus and… https://t.co/lFntPbExRk 3 hours ago

ronshafer1

Ron Shafer America’s top health expert tells people to avoid restaurants as America’s dumbest congressman says go ahead. Devi… https://t.co/hAlZlizlKF 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Devin Nunes Tells America: 'It's A Great Time To Go Out' [Video]

Devin Nunes Tells America: 'It's A Great Time To Go Out'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculated there were over 3,000 coronavirus cases and at least 60 deaths.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.