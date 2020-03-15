Devin Nunes Tells America: 'It's A Great Time To Go Out'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculated there were over 3,000 coronavirus cases and at least 60 deaths.

It's a dramatic increase, and health officials are advising people to conduct "social distancing" and to avoid public areas.

Nevertheless, Business Insider reports GOP lawmakers are singing a different tune.

Rep.

Devin Nunes (R-Ca.) cited concerns with local businesses being unable to endure decreased sales due to lower customer turnout.