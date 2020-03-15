Family Prep During Coronavirus Outbreak

Some of those activities.

Just when families thought things couldn't get more stressful amid the coronavirus outbreak, several schools across the state of indiana have closed and are extending breaks.

Although experts say there are ways families can stay level headed during this time.

"this is a really different situation than what famo dealing with."

Bridgette kelleher is the co-director of purdue autism research.

She's also the assistant professor of psychological sciences.

She says creating games with items already in the house is a great use of time.

"grab an old remote or an old radio that might be in the house that's going to be recycled anyway and help the child take it a part and explore that in a new way."

Take a look at some of the games kelleher has created with her family.

Many of the objects are things she already has at home.

"by packaging these things in a way that it's in a box it's new and exciting the kids know in the morning and in the afternoon that they might get to open this and enjoy it."

Even swapping board games with family friends is a good idea.

She says typically families aren't prepared for schools to close suddenly or extend breaks.

"usually when we have family time we're expecting it.

It's spring break or it's summer vacation, we've got vacations planned, we've got activities, we've got camps, we've got friends visiting."

It's normal for parents to feel a bit nervous about being home with their kids in unusual circumstances.

"this is really a different situation.

So i think it's important for us to acknowledge how stressful it is and how normal that stress is."

Professor kelleher (kell-le-her) has provided a full list