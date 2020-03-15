First Christian Church in Lafayette hosts first live-stream service amid COVID-19 outbreak

Tippecanoe county churches are turning to technology in an effort to help prevent the spread of covid-19.

This morning, first christian church held it's first ever live- streamed sunday service.

News 18's micah upshaw sat in to tell us how it went.

Andrew nat sound: i'd advise you to make yourself comfortable.

Andrew: i wasn't sure if i should be looking out to the pews or the camera and so i found myself making hand gestures at empty parts of the room.

Micah: reverend andrew guthrie is reflecting on his first church service without a is how many sunday's could look as the church waits for the coronavirus to run its course.

Andrew: the advice that we're seeing from other church leaders and people around the country is we are going to be very, very safe about whether or not we have worship next week.

Micah: reverend guthrie says a large portion of his congregation are older adults.

Folks who fall into the high-risk category if they contract the disease.

Andrew: we've talked about doing live- stream for a while and so this is kind of been a really easy way to kind of be pushed into it, but its the kind of thing that we'll be able to use going forward.

Micah: guthrie says his decision to steam sunday service has seen a lot of support among his members.

Andrew: just the amount of social solidarity and coming together and today in my prayer, i prayed that we as a community as lafayette and as the world really come together as one and work together and this is a chance for us to practice that love for one another.

Micah: he's hoping that love continues as the church works out the kinks that come with trying out new technology.

Andrew: there were some glitches and some things that didn't work quiet right the first time but the nice thing is that as christians we are a people of grace and so we are hoping people will join us again next week and we will have some of the wrinkles ironed out.

Micah: in lafayette, micah upshaw.

News 18.

The church will live stream on facebook every sunday at 10:15 a.m.

This will continue even when the church reopens for the community.