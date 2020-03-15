Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office responds to coronavirus outbreak

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office responds to coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office responds to coronavirus outbreak
Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office responds to coronavirus outbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office responds to coronavirus outbreak

The tippecanoe county sheriff's office is making adjustments as more coronavirus cases arise.

Sheriff bob goldsmith says they're trying to minimize human interaction during this time.

The sheriff's office will now be locked 24-7.

Visitors will need to be buzzed in through the office receptionist.

Depending on the incident, people filing reports in-person may be asked to leave and do so over-the-phone.

Stopping in to visit jail mates is also cancelled.

Friends and family will have to set up the meeting online.

We really had to look at what we can do to protect our staff and the people that are coming in, as well as our inmates.

We have got to do everything we can to keep this out of our building.

Sheriff goldsmith says this safety plan came after several meetings with administration.

These new rules are in effect indefinitely.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WLFI

WLFI News 18 The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is making safety adjustments as more coronavirus cases arise nationwide. https://t.co/AK6b7wCtwu 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.