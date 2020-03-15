Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office responds to coronavirus outbreak

The tippecanoe county sheriff's office is making adjustments as more coronavirus cases arise.

Sheriff bob goldsmith says they're trying to minimize human interaction during this time.

The sheriff's office will now be locked 24-7.

Visitors will need to be buzzed in through the office receptionist.

Depending on the incident, people filing reports in-person may be asked to leave and do so over-the-phone.

Stopping in to visit jail mates is also cancelled.

Friends and family will have to set up the meeting online.

We really had to look at what we can do to protect our staff and the people that are coming in, as well as our inmates.

We have got to do everything we can to keep this out of our building.

Sheriff goldsmith says this safety plan came after several meetings with administration.

These new rules are in effect indefinitely.