Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ICU Doctor At St. Christopher's Hospital For Children Tests Presumptive Positive For Coronavirus

ICU Doctor At St. Christopher's Hospital For Children Tests Presumptive Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
ICU Doctor At St. Christopher's Hospital For Children Tests Presumptive Positive For Coronavirus
The hospital remains open.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

ICU Doctor At St. Christopher's Hospital For Children Tests Presumptive Positive For Coronavirus

APPEAR TO BE CASES THATWHERE THE SPREAD FROM PEOPLE WHOHAVE NOT YET DEVELOPED SYMPTOMS.ST.

CHRISTOPHER'S HOSPITALFOR CHILDREN SAYS A PHYSICIANWHO WORKED IN THE ICU MARCH 9THROUGH MARCH 11 IS PRESUMPTIVEPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.THE HOSPITAL SAYS IT IS TAKINGPRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT CURRENT



Recent related news from verified sources

St. Christopher's closes trauma department, stops ICU admissions after doctor diagnosed with coronavirus

St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children has temporarily closed its trauma department and stopped...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Coronavirus In #Philadelphia: St. Christopher's #Hospital For Children ICU Doctor Tests Pr - Mar 16 @ 2:37 PM ET https://t.co/qp1E3Ts1WW 16 hours ago

PBT_Paul

Paul J. Gough RT @timelywriter: Via @AP: The number of medical professionals getting infected with the spreading COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is growing. St.… 18 hours ago

BrettSholtis

Brett Sholtis "St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia closed its trauma department after a doctor became ill and… https://t.co/zUUK2EgkY2 18 hours ago

timelywriter

Marc Levy Via @AP: The number of medical professionals getting infected with the spreading COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is growin… https://t.co/Yd6KiRVGYh 18 hours ago

hrblock_21

denny keller RT @LaurenDuganTV: A doctor at St Christopher’s Hospital for Children has tested positive for covid 19. The hospital in North Philly says d… 20 hours ago

hrblock_21

denny keller RT @FOX29philly: St. Christopher's Hospital for Children confirms ICU doctor tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/dL1fB9WVDr 20 hours ago

JerishaRandolph

purplelady73 RT @FOX29philly: St. Christopher's Hospital for Children confirms ICU doctor tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/dL1fBaewuZ 22 hours ago

darealfastlife

Welcome to The FastLife 🤍🏁🤍 They closed st Christopher hospital..a doctor tested positive 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Las Vegas front line first responders grapple with coronavirus exposure, risk [Video]

Las Vegas front line first responders grapple with coronavirus exposure, risk

Las Vegas police, paramedics and firefighters have no choice but to respond to emergency calls and increasingly those first responders and front line hospitality workers are facing a danger than cannot..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:13Published
Tucson VA: Pima County coronavirus patient is a veteran [Video]

Tucson VA: Pima County coronavirus patient is a veteran

One of Pima County's four confirmed presumptive positive test for coronavirus is a patient at the Tucson VA.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.