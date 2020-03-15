A local food program is making sure students are fed during school closings.

Online at wthitv-dot-com.

Clay county schools are also closing... and for roughly 8-hundred students... this could mean missing their 1-guaranteed meal of the day -- school lunch.

The clay county youth food delivery program is program is making sure kids don't go without.

Volunteers came out last minute to help pack today.

More than 4-hundred bags are ready for pick-up.

Now -- normally they'd deliver this food to kids for spring break.

Volunteers say the recent outbreak pushed them into action -- getting food ready right now.

Some say they were blindsided by the schools closing.

"food helps people remain healthy if they're compromised and they don't have food it's that much more of a struggle to heal up so we need people to be as healthy as possible and food is part of that"