Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. DeWine gives coronavirus update, new executive orders

Gov. DeWine gives coronavirus update, new executive orders

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
Gov. DeWine gives coronavirus update, new executive orders

Gov. DeWine gives coronavirus update, new executive orders

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a news conference Sunday afternoon to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and why I keep failing on one basic coronavirus no-no

Happy Thursday morning, Columbus. Well, COVID-19 is a full-flung pandemic now. And that's not great....
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Baker bans gatherings of over 25 people, orders school closure, restaurants take-out only [Video]

Gov. Baker bans gatherings of over 25 people, orders school closure, restaurants take-out only

Gov. Charlie Baker's new orders are intended to reduce the opportunity for community spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 03:02Published
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Newsom Announces Sweeping New Measures to Combat COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Newsom Announces Sweeping New Measures to Combat COVID-19 Outbreak

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced at a Sunday press conference that all bars, nightclubs, wineries et. al. would be closed; also that nursing home and hospital visits will be restricted to end-of-life..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 25:07Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.