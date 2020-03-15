Pritzker announced that all restaurants and bars in Illinois will be closed starting Monday night amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Tweets about this IAM Platform Small Business Owners Worry About Impact Of Restaurant, Bar Closure Due To Coronavirus READ MORE:… https://t.co/CceA1E9iqR 21 minutes ago Jesse Cat Dunbar @_G_E_O_F_F @gamble524 You & I were both out on Thursday, taking it the same level of serious then. Implying that… https://t.co/J749fORY6R 1 hour ago Roonil Wazlib @kcupjunkie @yashar @PhilipRucker @JBPritzker I'm hoping to hear some solid news about how service staff/business o… https://t.co/NEsneidbqn 2 hours ago christinarightwich @lookner Maybe this is why the local county health inspector where I live in Michigan is telling local business own… https://t.co/O82fSKJ43u 2 hours ago Sheherazade Nobody should worry about missing a paycheck if they feel ill!!!! That’s all good and dandy! But BUSINESS OWNERS SU… https://t.co/4nlNYMnKFS 2 hours ago Brian DeViteri VP Pence says don’t worry about missing a paycheck, yet #freelancers and small business owners still have no method… https://t.co/4NOxnduNEY 2 hours ago vbspurs By the way, I have closed up my business until 27 March, at least. Although I can’t pay my employees a salary, beca… https://t.co/QGjB5KVeMM 3 hours ago Things #BBN Likes Who? I run both accounts mentioned in that tweet and I don’t even own a local business. However, I do worry about… https://t.co/VN1d4PFGBh 3 hours ago