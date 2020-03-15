Berlin trying to block U.S. interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:26s - Published Berlin trying to block U.S. interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.