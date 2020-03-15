Local churches taking action to keep worshipers safe

President donald trump recently declared today "a national day of prayer".

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic... religious leaders are taking action to ensure people stay healthy.

For northside community church in terre haute... this means additional cleanings... more hand sanitizing stations... and no handshakes to greet worshippers.

3:49:49 - 3:50:08 "people are looking for a place to gather and to be encouraged and to get good, accurate information for what's going on but we're encouraging people to keep their distance but to care for each other in other ways and to be aware of what needs to happen to stay safe."

Several area places of worship are offering online options to listen or, view services from home.

Northside community church uploads an audio recording after services now... and cowden says he is exploring other