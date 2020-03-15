Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific' 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:07s - Published Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific' U.S. President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve's decision on Sunday to cut interest rates was "good news" and "makes me very happy" as he congratulated the central bank for taking further action aimed at helping shore up the U.S. economy amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

