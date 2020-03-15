Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific'

Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific'

Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific'

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve&apos;s decision on Sunday to cut interest rates was &quot;good news&quot; and &quot;makes me very happy&quot; as he congratulated the central bank for taking further action aimed at helping shore up the U.S. economy amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump congratulates Fed for rates cut, calls action 'terrific'

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve's decision on Sunday to cut interest rates was...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific' #economy #MarketScreener… https://t.co/u2Yhn0s9YH 6 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific': https://t.co/67gn0PK93c #FederalReserve 43 minutes ago

MikeArgi

Michael Argiroudis Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific' https://t.co/5HAQtDhtAH 54 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific'

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve's decision on Sunday to cut interest rates was "good news" and "makes me very happy" as he congratulated the central bank for taking further action..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.