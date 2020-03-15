Metro health department declares public health emergency for Davidson Co. now < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 04:28s - Published Metro health department declares public health emergency for Davidson Co. The Metro board of health has declared a public health emergency due to COVID-19. The move allows the director of health to use additional measures to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, a.k.a. COVID-19.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Metro health department declares public health emergency for Davidson Co. CONFIRMED CASES IN DAVIDSONCOUNTY AND 39 STATED WIDE.THE BOARD OF HEALTH UNANIMOUSLYJUST VOTED TO PASS A MEASURETO -- THIS WAS AN UNPRECEDENTEDAND BIG MOVE BY THE FWORD.





Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Cooper asks to close bars, tighten restaurant rules It's lights out on Lower Broadway, as Metro officials aim to lessen the spread of COVID-19. The Metro...

bizjournals - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this