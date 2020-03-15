Global  

Metro health department declares public health emergency for Davidson Co.

Metro health department declares public health emergency for Davidson Co.

Metro health department declares public health emergency for Davidson Co.

The Metro board of health has declared a public health emergency due to COVID-19.

The move allows the director of health to use additional measures to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, a.k.a.

COVID-19.

Metro health department declares public health emergency for Davidson Co.

Coronavirus: Cooper asks to close bars, tighten restaurant rules

It's lights out on Lower Broadway, as Metro officials aim to lessen the spread of COVID-19. The Metro...
bizjournals - Published


