Group hits the trails for annual Saint Patrick' Day Bicycle Ride

Group hits the trails for annual Saint Patrick' Day Bicycle Ride

Group hits the trails for annual Saint Patrick' Day Bicycle Ride

We've been telling you about a lot of serious news - but on Sunday, some folks cleared their minds out on the trails.

Group hits the trails for annual Saint Patrick' Day Bicycle Ride

We've been we've been telling you about a lot of serious news recently.

Some folks cleared their minds out on the trails today.

We spoke with national road bicycle club president "matthew kelley."

He says the annual saint patrick's day bicycle ride has been around for more than 20-years.

Cyclists rode 18 or 30-miles today.

Proceeds from the ride benefit local trail organizations.




