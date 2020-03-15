King Soopers Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:29s - Published King Soopers Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19 King Soopers officials say an employee at a store on Chestnut Place, near 20th and Wewatta Streets, tested positive for COVID-19.

