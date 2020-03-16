Global  

Gov. Baker Announces Schools Will Close For 3 Weeks, Gatherings Larger Than 25 Prohibited

Gov. Baker Announces Schools Will Close For 3 Weeks, Gatherings Larger Than 25 Prohibited

Gov. Baker Announces Schools Will Close For 3 Weeks, Gatherings Larger Than 25 Prohibited

Gov.

Charlie Baker ordered all Massachusetts schools close, restaurants only offer take-out, and gatherings with more than 25 people are prohibited.

