West 6th plus mental health

Sixth brewing announced today its closing its taprooms tonight at 7 until further notice.

Production schedule is also going to be changing to help keep workers at a safe distance.

### and as this continues... the state is offering tips on how to keep up your mental health up..and stable as most of us spend more time isolated and anxious about the virus.

Dr. allen brenzel from the state department of behavioral health says uncertainty leads to anxiety.

To use that anxiety to protect you, not overwhelm you...brenzel suggests: ...staying informed...but not overwhelming yourself with too much information.

...trying to keep up your routine as much as possible.

...taking care of yourself with a good diet, sleep, and exericse...especially outdoors.

...he also recommends talking to kids honestly...and modeling good hygiene for them.

### and i know george can agree to this...don't forget the power of a good deep calming breath....as far as weather this week you can expect a lot going on ...here's meteorologist