A Children’s Book That Will Inspire Everyone! 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:42s - Published A Children’s Book That Will Inspire Everyone! Helena Ku Rhee spent many nights during her early childhood going to work with her Korean-born parents, who worked as nighttime janitors at a corporate building in Los Angeles. It was during those long, tiresome nights when Helena's parents inspired her with the gift of imagination. Through storytelling, her parents created a sense of wonder and magic in that empty office building, an experience that ultimately shaped Helena’s dreams, self-drive and writing aspirations. The Yale graduate is now the author of “The Paper Kingdom,” a children’s book based on this part of her childhood when her parents worked as night janitors. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A Children’s Book That Will Inspire Everyone! Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC. Stream A Children’s Book That Will Inspire Everyone! Instantly.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Pamela RT @ThisisKaia: In the midst of all this my agent just informed me that my children's book The Mockingbird in Mark Twain's Hat, will be pub… 3 minutes ago Marriott Executive Apartments Mumbai Enjoy quality time with your children doing activities that contribute to their progress. Live the moments which th… https://t.co/F9Mji0gpaq 17 minutes ago Jonathan G. Meyer RT @jim_yackel: "...I proclaimed that the paths to righteousness are many, and I will return in flesh as The Man of Four Colors to redeem m… 22 minutes ago Alex McCall Next in the panic buying trend: Books! Faced with the prospect of your children at home with you all day? Give them… https://t.co/XjokukVXNR 30 minutes ago matt robertson RT @BarringtonStoke: "exemplifies reading for pleasure and should find its way into every classroom and home. It’s the kind of book that ch… 31 minutes ago Macy Lewis RT @fightblindness: Pocketful of Stars is an upcoming children’s book that will tell individual stories of #deafblind children. Author Ramo… 40 minutes ago Star Spangled Book Company 'A Star-Spangled Story' is a unique children's book that will help families and educators teach our children the me… https://t.co/29tRab2UKa 55 minutes ago Stephen Hurrell RT @Dean_R_Lomax: My next book goes to the printer today! I can't say much about this, but it's a children's book about evolution (with a… 1 hour ago