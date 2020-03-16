A Children’s Book That Will Inspire Everyone!

Helena Ku Rhee spent many nights during her early childhood going to work with her Korean-born parents, who worked as nighttime janitors at a corporate building in Los Angeles.
It was during those long, tiresome nights when Helena's parents inspired her with the gift of imagination.
Through storytelling, her parents created a sense of wonder and magic in that empty office building, an experience that ultimately shaped Helena’s dreams, self-drive and writing aspirations.
The Yale graduate is now the author of “The Paper Kingdom,” a children’s book based on this part of her childhood when her parents worked as night janitors.