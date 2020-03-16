Teen Travels to Police Stations to Spread Autism Awareness 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:57s - Published Teen Travels to Police Stations to Spread Autism Awareness 19-year-old Alex Mann from Chester County, Pennsylvania has traveled to over 70 police departments to show his support for officers and to spread awareness about autism. 0

