Healing Through Circles & Ciphers

Circles and Ciphers started as a group of young men and two mentors going out for pizza.

Since then, it's transformed into a safe space where young people have a voice."Young people were already communicating, we just did a horrible job of listening," said Emmanuel Andre, Circles & Ciphers co-founder and executive director.

That's where the peace circles come in.

A peace circle is defined as a group of three or more, where people address conflict holistically and solve problems. In essence, people talk through whatever issues they have in a group setting.

Circles & Ciphers is made of four main peace circles: Young Men's Circle, Women of Color Circle, Freestyle Circle, and the Community Circle.