Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sonoma County Reports First Coronavirus Community Transmission Case

Sonoma County Reports First Coronavirus Community Transmission Case

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:02s - Published < > Embed
Sonoma County Reports First Coronavirus Community Transmission Case

Sonoma County Reports First Coronavirus Community Transmission Case

Having fewer residents, some of the Bay Area’s more rural counties have avoided much of the coronavirus outbreak.

But for Sonoma County, that officially ended Sunday.

A worker at the Rohnert Park Health Center tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is now in self-quarantine John Ramos reports.

(3-15-2020)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Philippines records first community transmission of coronavirus, now has 6 cases

The Philippines said on Saturday it had confirmed its first case of community transmission for the...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Coronavirus Update: Sonoma County Reports First Community Transmission #Case - Mar 15 @ 3:18 PM ET https://t.co/Y1ezhpBFM1 11 hours ago

CaliforniaPubl1

California Public Sonoma County Reports First ‘Community Spread’ Coronavirus Paitent https://t.co/fwZOoNvJSh https://t.co/KGYIXLzVeD 15 hours ago

nutmeg62

pattycake RT @KPIXtv: Sonoma County health officials have reported the county's first confirmed case of coronavirus contracted via "community spread"… 18 hours ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Sonoma County health officials have reported the county's first confirmed case of coronavirus contracted via "commu… https://t.co/XyX1KWrCz0 18 hours ago

ErichZuver

Erich Zuver RT @nbcbayarea: Sonoma County officials on Saturday reported that county’s first confirmed case of coronavirus contracted via “community sp… 21 hours ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area Sonoma County officials on Saturday reported that county’s first confirmed case of coronavirus contracted via “comm… https://t.co/r42W0jb82F 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fond du Lac County coronavirus cases jump [Video]

Fond du Lac County coronavirus cases jump

Fond du Lac County coronavirus cases jump

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:14Published
First Cases of COVID-19 identified [Video]

First Cases of COVID-19 identified

Erie County Executive Marc Poloncarz addresses the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County as of Sunday night.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.