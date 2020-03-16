Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific'

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve&apos;s decision on Sunday to cut interest rates was &quot;good news&quot; and &quot;makes me very happy&quot; as he..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.