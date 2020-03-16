Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Now At 164

Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Now At 164

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Now At 164

Coronavirus Cases In Massachusetts Now At 164

The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts jumped to 164 Sunday, up from 138, according to the Department of Public Health.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mass. officials step up coronavirus measures as community spread begins

Public health officials announced Tuesday that the number of novel coronavirus cases in Massachusetts...
bizjournals - Published

Biogen's coronavirus cases rise, implicating another Boston health care event

Approximately 26 employees at Biogen, 23 of whom live in-state, have now tested positive for the...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

luv_grandpa

漆黑漫長夜 RT @nathanlawkc: //...a Massachusetts coronavirus cluster with at least 82 cases was started by people who were not yet showing symptoms, a… 2 minutes ago

Truth_Wins

S🐱phia #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw RT @richardhine: It appears that a Massachusetts #coronavirus cluster with at least 82 cases was started by people who were not yet showing… 5 minutes ago

GobilamE

Gobilam Everyday RT @CNN: It appears that a Massachusetts coronavirus cluster with at least 82 cases was started by people who were not yet showing symptoms… 5 minutes ago

rayliu68

rayliu68 RT @ZhaoyinFeng: “It appears that a Massachusetts coronavirus cluster with at least 82 cases was started by people who were not yet showing… 15 minutes ago

richie_davis12

Richard Davis RT @cnni: It appears that a Massachusetts coronavirus cluster with at least 82 cases was started by people who were not yet showing symptom… 30 minutes ago

marciasgreen

Marcia S Newman RT @NorbertElekes: Coronavirus update, U.S. - Washington: 267 cases - New York: 176 cases - California: 157 cases - Massachusetts: 92 case… 32 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Walsh Puts Restrictions On Boston Bars, Restaurants Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Walsh Puts Restrictions On Boston Bars, Restaurants Due To Coronavirus

Mayor Marty Walsh declared a public health emergency in Boston Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic and announced new restrictions on bars, restaurants and clubs to enforce social distancing

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:57Published
Brigham And Women's Hospital Health Care Worker Infected With Coronavirus [Video]

Brigham And Women's Hospital Health Care Worker Infected With Coronavirus

WBZ TV's Tashanea Whitlow reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:28Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.