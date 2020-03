Changes in church services amidst coronavirus concerns

SAYS ITS OK- NOT TOGO TO MASS FOR THENEXT COUPLE OFWEEKS...UNTIL THECORONAVIRUSTHREAT HAS PASSED.BUT IF YOU DO ENDUP IN CHURCH....N-B-C26'S RYAN CURRYSAYS YOU WILL SEE AFEW CHANGES.MANY PLACES OF ...LIKE SCHOOLS ..SPORTING EVENTSAND CHARITYGATHERINGS HAVEALL BEEN CANCELLEDDUE TO THECORONAVIRUS.HOWEVER ..

SUNDAYMASS IN THE GREENBAY DIOCESE IS STILLON GOING.BUT NOT A LOT OFPEOPLE SHOWED UPTODAY AT ST.

AGNESCHURCH(TAKE SOT:"it is is there choice, thebishop did give people adispensation for 3 weeks."FATHER BENOUNDERSTANDS THESEVERITY OF WHAT ISHAPPENING AROUNDTHE WORLD.A WEEK AGO ... THEGREEN BAY DIOCESESIMPLEMENTED SOMERESTRICTIONS ... LIKEREMOVING WINEFROM THECOMMUNION ..

ANDDISALLOWING THESIGN OF PEACE.NOW ..

THE DIOCESEIS TELLINGPARISHIONERS THEYDON'T NEED TO GO TOMASS.(TAKE SOT:"We have a lot of homebound that we bringcommunion to and so weare going to give themcalls just so they get avisit and prayer that way."FATHER BENO SAIDTHIS IS SOMETHINGHE HAS NEVER SEENBEFORE.THE DISPENSATION TONOT GO TO MASS WILLLAST FOR THE NEXTTHREE WEEKS.THOSE THAT DO GOTO MASS ARE TOLD TOWASH HANDS AFTERCOMMUNION.(TAKE SOT:"I think this should serveas a reminder to us not tolive in a time of fear, buteternal hope."THE CHURCH HOPESTHE THREAT WILLPASS SOON.IN GREEN BAY ... RYANCURRY ... N-B-C 26.