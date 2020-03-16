Public library closing amid coronavirus concerns

Late this afternoon á rochester public library telling kimt news 3 they will be closing their doors as of this wednesday.

In a press release city administrator steve rymer saying the library is one of the city's most used community gathering spaces á and closing it was the only way to really ensure social distancing.

Karen lemke with rochester public library says they're looking at other ways to still provide service á through their digital library.xxx "we have an extensive digital collection and this is our time to remind people that there's another way to access us."

Books and other items checked