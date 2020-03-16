Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Public library closing amid coronavirus concerns

Public library closing amid coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Public library closing amid coronavirus concerns
You can access tons of digital content online, for free!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Public library closing amid coronavirus concerns

Late this afternoon á rochester public library telling kimt news 3 they will be closing their doors as of this wednesday.

In a press release city administrator steve rymer saying the library is one of the city's most used community gathering spaces á and closing it was the only way to really ensure social distancing.

Karen lemke with rochester public library says they're looking at other ways to still provide service á through their digital library.xxx "we have an extensive digital collection and this is our time to remind people that there's another way to access us."

If you don't have an account á we have a link on how to get one.

You can find it under this story at kimt dot com.

Books and other items checked



Recent related news from verified sources

Milwaukee Public Libraries, YMCA closing, while Associated Bank to suspend access to branch lobbies

The unprecedented number of business closings due to the spread of the coronavirus continued Sunday...
bizjournals - Published

Lakefront Brewery closing to public until further notice during coronavirus outbreak

As concerns heighten over the coronavirus outbreak with seven confirmed cases in Wisconsin, Lakefront...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

vickyzl27

Vicky Z L RT @fordhamobserver: Breaking: The New York Public Library will close all its branches from March 14 to 31. March 13 is the last day patron… 2 days ago

fordhamobserver

Fordham Observer Breaking: The New York Public Library will close all its branches from March 14 to 31. March 13 is the last day pat… https://t.co/5SxprgWRFU 2 days ago

QtrAcreGalGwen

GC Cameron RT @WLWT: BREAKING: All 41 public library locations in Cincinnati and Hamilton County will be closing for a week to prevent the spread of C… 3 days ago

WLWT

WLWT BREAKING: All 41 public library locations in Cincinnati and Hamilton County will be closing for a week to prevent t… https://t.co/3nf51zL9hq 3 days ago

wesrap

Wes Rapaport LBJ Presidential Library closing round the public amid #coronavirus concerns. #COVID19 https://t.co/mDHwyQwtrA 3 days ago

RichFM39517086

WDON RADIO RT @PutnamDV: * Public Library Closing Amid Corona Concerns * A public library in the #HudsonValley will be closed for two days for sanitiz… 1 week ago

RichFM39517086

WDON RADIO RT @DVWestchester_N: * Public Library Closing Amid Corona Concerns * A public library in #Westchester will be closed for two days for sanit… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.