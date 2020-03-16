Global  

LA Mayor: Bars, Clubs, Gyms To Shut Down Through March 31

LA Mayor: Bars, Clubs, Gyms To Shut Down Through March 31

LA Mayor: Bars, Clubs, Gyms To Shut Down Through March 31

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the move following a similar order from California Gov.

Newsom earlier Sunday.

