The Rookie S02E15 Hand-Off

The Rookie 2x15 "Hand-Off" Season 2 Episode 15 Promo trailer HD - Officer Nolan is having a particularly bad day after learning his identity has been stolen and could jeopardize his position as an officer.

Meanwhile, Sgt.

Grey must confront his past and testify at the parole hearing of the man who shot Grey and murdered his partner on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” airing Sunday, March 22nd, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

