TUSD measures during statewide school closures

A STATEWIDE CLOSURE OFSCHOOLS.

)(((NEWSROOM(((THIS CLOSURE WAS ORDEREDEARLIER TODAY BY GOVERNORDUCEY AND THE STATE'SSUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLICINSTRUCTION -- KATHY HOFFMAN.THE CLOSURE WILL BEGINTOMORROW AND RUN THROUGH MARCH27TH -- TWO WEEKS.

GOVERNORDUCEY SAID THE HEALTH ANDSAFETY OF STUDENTS IS HIS TOPPRIORITY.

SUPERINTENDENTHOFFMAN SAYS THE DECISION WASMADE AFTER ADMINISTRATORSACROSS THE STATE EXPRESSEDCONCERNS ABOUT STAFF ANDSTUDENT ABSENCES.

IN THEIRORDER -- THE GOVERNOR ANDSUPERINTENDENT SAID DISTRICTLEADERS SHOULD ARRANGE TO KEEPFEEDING STUDENTS THROUGHOUTTHE CLOSURE.

DUCEY SAIDCHILDREN NOT GOING TO SCHOOLSHOULD STAY HOME.

IFARRANGEMENTS NEED TO BE MADEFOR THEIR CARE -- DUCEY SAYS-- THE STATE WOULD WORK WITHNON-PROFITS LIKE THE Y-M-C-A,LOCAL BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS ANDOTHER ORGANIZATIONS.

IN TUCSON-- SUPERINTENDENT GABRIELTRUJILLO -- ANNOUNCED THATCLOSURES WOULD AFFECT EARLYLEARNING CENTERS -- BRICHTAAND SHUMAKER.

CLOSURES WILLAFFECT ALL EXTRA- CURRICULARACTIVIES.

BECAUSE OF THEIRIMPORTANCE TO DEFEND SCHOOLSAGAINST COVID-19 -- TRUJILLOSAYS -- ALL SAFETY,MAINTENANCE AND CUSTODIALSTAFF WILL REMAIN ON CAMPUS.AS WILL FOOD STAFF -- TRUJILLOSAYS THEY WILL BEGIN PREPARINGAND DISTRIBUTING MEALS TOSTUDENTS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23RD.TRUJILLO ADDED THAT EDUCATORSWILL BE GIVEN THE OPTION TOTELECOMMUTE OR WORK FROM HOME.ALSO THERE WILL BE NODISRUPTIONS TO PAY CYCLESDURING THE CLOSURE.