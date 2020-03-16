Arizona man who says he has COVID-19, details journey in YouTube video 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:28s - Published Arizona man who says he has COVID-19, details journey in YouTube video An Arizona man who says he tested positive for COVID-19 is sharing his experience about how the virus has affected his body, as well as his relationships with family and medical professionals. 0

