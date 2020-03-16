Global  

MP govt crisis: MLAs return to Bhopal, all eyes on floor test| Oneindia News

MP govt crisis: MLAs return to Bhopal, all eyes on floor test| Oneindia News

MP govt crisis: MLAs return to Bhopal, all eyes on floor test| Oneindia News

S the Kamal Nath-led govt in Madhya Pradesh hangs on a wafer thin majority after the resignations of 22 MLAs, the opposition BJP has been demanding a floor test.

Governor Lalji Tandon will open the budget session today and has asked for a floor test to be conducted immediately after his speech concludes.

22 rebel Congress MLAs are still in safe keeping in Bengaluru while other MLAs have returned.

All eyes now on whether the speaker decides to ask the govt to prove majority.

#MadhyaPradeshGovt #MPgovtCrisis

