LA Dine-In Restaurants, Bars To Close Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

LA Dine-In Restaurants, Bars To Close Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

LA Dine-In Restaurants, Bars To Close Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Patrons and managers are making changes after the mayor's order to close all bars, dine-in restaurants, nightclubs, theaters and gyms in the city.

News24.com | US ramps up virus response with shutdowns, rate cut and a curfew

US nightlife capitals New York and Los Angeles have ordered bars and restaurants to close or go...
News24 - Published

Coronavirus: Governor Kemp will allow Georgia restaurants to remain open

Georgia restaurants will remain open in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic, at least for the...
bizjournals - Published


BellNorm

Norm This is nuts and totally unnecessary! The politicians are going to tank the economy. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>… https://t.co/4E10J8h6Rq 17 seconds ago

pa_pta

PA PTA RT @GovernorsOffice: Under the guidance of @PAHealthDept, @GovernorTomWolf ordered all restaurants and bars in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, D… 34 seconds ago

Jaizem

Marilyn RT @SeanCordicon: Big brother will go into affect in PA as well. https://t.co/7m1Ggl9uAz 58 seconds ago

DinaSchultz13

Dina Schultz RT @MLive: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to order bars, restaurants to close dine-in services over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/a4ReB… 1 minute ago

goshenprincipal

Goshen Principal RT @WNDU: BREAKING: Michigan's governor is ordering that all restaurants and bars be closed to dine-in customers, effective at 3 p.m., to c… 1 minute ago

S_Russ24

Steven Russ RT @WDRBNews: Gov. Beshear orders Ky. bars and restaurants to close dine-in services https://t.co/p2fIHnENI2 https://t.co/q0EbWdVkO9 2 minutes ago

rocket_116

Bonnie K. Curran 🚀 Wolf Administration Orders Restaurants and Bars to Close Dine-In Service in Mitigation Counties Including Bucks To… https://t.co/RFhOcjQH7C 2 minutes ago

JimKennedy_

Jim Kennedy RT @gretchen_news: NEW: @GovAndyBeshear just announced all bars and restaurants will close to dine in traffic. And Wall Street trading has… 3 minutes ago


What St. Paddy’s Day Weekend Looks Like Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

What St. Paddy’s Day Weekend Looks Like Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

How do people celebrate in the face of a deadly virus sweeping across our country? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published
Bars, Dine In Restaurants To Halt Serving Customers After Today [Video]

Bars, Dine In Restaurants To Halt Serving Customers After Today

Gov. JB Pritzker said this is an effort to enforce social distancing amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:50Published
