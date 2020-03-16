Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kamal Nath running away from floor test, says BJP; CM puts onus on speaker

Kamal Nath running away from floor test, says BJP; CM puts onus on speaker

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
Kamal Nath running away from floor test, says BJP; CM puts onus on speaker

Kamal Nath running away from floor test, says BJP; CM puts onus on speaker

A war of words has broken out between the BJP and the Congress over holding the floor test in Madhya Pradesh.

While CM Kamal Nath said that the Speaker of the house will decide on the floor test, BJP accused him of running away from a trust vote.

This comes after Governor Lalji Tandon ordered a that a floor test be held on Monday itself.

Watch the video for all the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Only raising of hands allowed during trust vote, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon to Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath on Sunday met Tandon in Bhopal and said that he is ready for the floor test in the state...
Zee News - Published

Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker on floor test

Madhya Pradesh speaker NP Prajapati on Sunday refused to commit whether he will order a floor test in...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

theashok1949

ashok bhardwaj hdl RT @indiatvnews: Kamal Nath govt has lost majority, running away from floor test: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on MP crisis #MadhyaPradeshPoliti… 2 minutes ago

01_djbhatt

धर्मेंद्र भट्ट RT @BivashPrasadS: Kamal nath has lost his majority in the assembly, as per the instruction of the Governor, he has to prove his majority.… 2 minutes ago

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbai Press New post: Kamal Nath is running away from floor test: Satna BJP MP Ganesh Singh https://t.co/SZrf667UoZ 6 minutes ago

knowairforce

KNOW YOUR AIR FORCE Madhya Pradesh political crisis | Ready for floor test, ball in Speaker’s court: Kamal Nath Govern… https://t.co/cx4VzSgPzQ 8 minutes ago

BivashPrasadS

बिभास प्रसाद सिन्हा Kamal nath has lost his majority in the assembly, as per the instruction of the Governor, he has to prove his major… https://t.co/dbIRxyJFDA 11 minutes ago

MVajpa

MissionVajpa @ABPNews Why Kamal Nath is running away from FLOOR TEST ?? Will now Courts take suo moto cognisance & pass order to… https://t.co/qBE4y6H71k 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

MP govt crisis: MLAs return to Bhopal, all eyes on floor test| Oneindia News [Video]

MP govt crisis: MLAs return to Bhopal, all eyes on floor test| Oneindia News

s the Kamal Nath-led govt in Madhya Pradesh hangs on a wafer thin majority after the resignations of 22 MLAs, the opposition BJP has been demanding a floor test. Governor Lalji Tandon will open the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published
Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News

MUMBAI POLICE HAVE ISSUED AN ORDER PROHIBITING TOURS INVOLVING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRAVELLING TOGETHER TO A FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC DESTINATION BY PRIVATE OPERATORS AFTER THE NO. OF CASES IN THE STATE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:30Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.