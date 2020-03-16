The new 2021 Chevrolet Traverse - Interview Steve Majoros

Global  

"With this refreshed Traverse, Chevy will have one of the freshest SUV lineups in the market," said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing.

"But it's more than just looks.

Traverse already offers a long list of safety features and will now offer more standard safety features across all trims, in addition to the functionality and style Traverse owners have come to appreciate." EXTERIOR Updated front grille Restyled front and rear fascias 4 new wheel designsNew signature LED headlamps and taillamps Turn signal indicators integrated into daytime running lamps INTERIOR All-new interior seating options Available Dual SkyScape® 2-panel power sunroof with new rear power sunshade New available wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android AutoTM capability New available 8-inch diagonal driver information center Best-in-class cargo spaceWireless charging pad USB ports in all rows SAFETY Adaptive Cruise Control - Advanced now available on 3LT, RS & Premier New Safety Alert Seat - standard on Premier & High Country Automatic Emergency Braking Front Pedestrian Braking Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Alert IntelliBeam, auto high beams Following Distance Indicator

