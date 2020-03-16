The new 2021 Chevrolet Traverse - Interview Steve Majoros

"With this refreshed Traverse, Chevy will have one of the freshest SUV lineups in the market," said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing.
"But it's more than just looks.
Traverse already offers a long list of safety features and will now offer more standard safety features across all trims, in addition to the functionality and style Traverse owners have come to appreciate."
EXTERIOR
Updated front grille
Restyled front and rear fascias
4 new wheel designsNew signature
LED headlamps and taillamps
Turn signal indicators integrated into daytime running lamps
INTERIOR
All-new interior seating options
Available Dual SkyScape® 2-panel power sunroof with new rear power sunshade
New available wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android AutoTM capability
New available 8-inch diagonal driver information center
Best-in-class cargo spaceWireless charging pad
USB ports in all rows
SAFETY
Adaptive Cruise Control - Advanced now available on 3LT, RS & Premier
New Safety Alert Seat - standard on Premier & High Country
Automatic Emergency Braking
Front Pedestrian Braking
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Alert
IntelliBeam, auto high beams
Following Distance Indicator