The BMW i8 - From vision to icon, from bestseller to classic of the future

The BMW i8 - From vision to icon, from bestseller to classic of the future

The BMW i8 - From vision to icon, from bestseller to classic of the future

The BMW i8 has performed the role of sports car of the future with extraordinary success since the day it was launched.

The progressively designed 2+2-seater doubles up as an eye-catching object of desire and a technological pioneer.

Indeed, the i8 has been the world's highest-selling hybrid sports car since it first hit the roads in 2014 and has collected an array of awards in recognition of its visionary design and trailblazing vehicle concept.

The BMW i8's plug-in hybrid drive system has won the International Engine of the Year Award three years in succession (2015 - 2017) and paved the way for the constantly expanding number of plug-in hybrid models from the BMW and MINI brands.

Now the allure of sustainable driving pleasure is poised to enter another new dimension.

The new BMW i8 Roadster takes the i8's combination of locally emission-free mobility and high-calibre performance and sprinkles the drop-top driving experience into the mix.

The Roadster exudes a whole new sensation of freedom, opening the door to virtually silent motoring with zero CO2 emissions and bringing an extra edge of purity to open-air motoring.

