Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance

Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance

Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance

On Sunday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an unprecedented order to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Ohio—effective 9 p.m.

Sunday, all bars and restaurants have been ordered to close their doors to face-to-face customers.

