Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:54s - Published Gov. DeWine shuts down all bars and restaurants, issues unemployment assistance On Sunday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an unprecedented order to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Ohio—effective 9 p.m. Sunday, all bars and restaurants have been ordered to close their doors to face-to-face customers. 0

