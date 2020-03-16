Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani in the probe against Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor |Oneindia

IN THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT IN THE YES BANK CRISIS, RELIANCE GROUP CHIEF ANIL AMBANI HAS BEEN SUMMONED BY THE ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE IN CONNECTION WITH AN ALLEGED MONEY LAUNDERING PROBE AGAINST THE BANK'S PROMOTER RANA KAPOOR.

ANIL AMBANI WAS TOLD TO APPEAR BEFORE THE PROBE AGENCY'S OFFICIALS IN MUMBAI.