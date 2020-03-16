Nick Ferrari schools protester against government's coronavirus plan



Tweets about this Jane-Marie Vilhjálmsdóttir 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇷 RT @carolsummers1st: Coronavirus: Nick Ferrari schools protester who says UK should be in lockdown - LBC @LBC https://t.co/NCt1U86m6o the i… 13 minutes ago Paul Fullerton At some point, the government will need to consider ‘locking down’. The first groups should be the loons like these… https://t.co/bmoMvuOO7g 31 minutes ago JezzaG25 ABSOLUTE CLASS from @NickFerrariLBC - one of the best put downs otf all time re #Coronavirus #coronavirusuk… https://t.co/vxV3L17hof 2 hours ago carol summers Coronavirus: Nick Ferrari schools protester who says UK should be in lockdown - LBC @LBC https://t.co/NCt1U86m6o th… https://t.co/olIRubJY7j 2 hours ago