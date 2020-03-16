Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Government Travel Restrictions Require Medical Screenings Taking Place At US Airports

Government Travel Restrictions Require Medical Screenings Taking Place At US Airports

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Government Travel Restrictions Require Medical Screenings Taking Place At US Airports
It is all part of President Trump's travel ban.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sea-Tac is called hassle-free as other airports report long waits amid coronavirus travel restrictions

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is one of 13 airports around the country designated for...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kinglevuka

Tuilevuka Nacanieli RT @FijiAirways: Fiji Airways wishes to advise all passengers travelling to Australia via any airport that the Australian Government has an… 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Expands Travel Restrictions To The U.K. And Ireland [Video]

U.S. Expands Travel Restrictions To The U.K. And Ireland

President Trump said the expanded European travel restrictions will take effect Monday at midnight.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published
President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus [Video]

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.