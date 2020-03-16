Málaga deserted after coronavirus surge

Global  

This surreal video shows the DESERTED streets of Málaga, as Spain goes under lockdown after a surge in cases of COVID-19"It all happened really, really quickly," said Simona Rahmanova, a 34-year-old content writer from La Victoria, who shot the eerie images on Saturday, March 14, 2020. "Initially they said the lockdown was going to be on Monday but by yesterday afternoon [March 14, 2020] the place was empty and everything was closed. "There were a couple of tourists still on the streets and they didn't seem to know what was going on…they only reported it in the Spanish media, not in the English-language media. "It's really creepy and surreal."  The municipality of Málaga in the Costa del Sol is usually one of the most popular tourist destinations in Spain. 

